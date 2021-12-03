 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky judge: Fair board bill infringes on gov’s powers

  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has ruled against parts of a bill passed by the legislature that gives the agriculture commissioner authority to select a majority of the state fair board and limits the governor’s involvement in the appointments process.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw struck down provisions in the legislation Monday that she said go against the state constitution and infringe on Gov. Andy Beshear’s role as “chief magistrate,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The bill would’ve given Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican, nine appointments on the 14-person state fair board and five to the Democratic governor. Passed by the General Assembly, which is controlled by a GOP supermajority, the legislation also prevented Beshear from making appointments in 2021.

He filed a lawsuit over the summer against the General Assembly, Quarles and State Fair Board Chair Mark Lynn.

A spokesperson for Quarles told the newspaper that the defendants have filed a motion seeking a stay order that would prevent the ruling from taking effect until the commissioner appeals to the Supreme Court of Kentucky. The motion is likely to be heard in Jefferson Circuit Court next week.

People are also reading…

Quarles said in a statement that he was “deeply disappointed” by Shaw’s decision: “The court’s ruling significantly limits the General Assembly’s ability to enact public policy as it sees fit.”

Beshear suggested during a Thursday press conference that he agreed with the ruling, according to the Herald-Leader. He said allowing such a bill to become law could reduce the powers of constitutional offices that the legislature doesn’t politically align with and create the possibility of having a body that’s overpowered by one party.

The governor and Republicans have previously struggled over executive authority regarding the commissioner appointment for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and COVID-19 policy. Beshear’s attempts to block challenges to his emergency executive powers during the pandemic failed before the state Supreme Court.

He said he hopes the legislature moves past efforts aimed at limiting his authority.

“Are we really going to do this stuff in the next session? I hope not,” Beshear said. “We can all do good things in the roles that the constitution has set for us.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lexington Herald-Leader.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Total solar eclipse is about to plunge Antarctica into a 2 minute nightfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News