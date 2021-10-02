 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky judge won't revist order upholing vaccine mandate

  • 0

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge in Kentucky who upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has rejected a request to reconsider his decision, the Kentucky Enquirer reported.

The order was filed in district court in Covington on Thursday, a day before the deadline for employees to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption. U.S. District Judge David Bunning wrote that the claims raised by employees who have fought the mandate “clearly did not merit injunctive relief.”

The suit was filed in early September by 40 employees at St. Elizabeth's, which has a staff of around 11,200 associates and physicians, according to its website. The lawsuit followed announcements by most of Kentucky's major hospital systems, including St. Elizabeth’s, that they would require all workers without a medical or religious exemption to be vaccinated.

In his Thursday ruling, Bunning pointed to a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which upheld a Massachusetts law requiring residents to be vaccinated against smallpox.

People are also reading…

Bunning also addressed an accusation that referring to COVID-19 as an “unprecedented global pandemic” was political.

“Whether called an unprecedented global pandemic or a less ominous description, the COVID-19 situation has been, by any objective measure, something that everyone, including the hospital and its employees, has been dealing with for more than 18 months,” Bunning said. “Calling it unprecedented isn’t political, at all. Rather, it is merely a recognition of its extraordinary nature.”

Public health officials repeatedly have declared the vaccines as safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, has described the COVID-19 vaccines as a “miracle of modern science.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kentucky Enquirer.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian told Democrats on Wednesday that their newest proposal for helping millions of immigrants stay in the U.S. permanently could not be included in their $3.5 trillion social and environment bill, the party's latest setback on the issue.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ancient oak tree at Ponca State Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News