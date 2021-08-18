Kentucky lawmaker Max Wise eying possible run for governor

Wise, 46, is in his second Senate term and is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. He played a key role in passing high-profile school safety legislation and said he'll push for more funding for the safety efforts in the next state budget.

Though the election is two years away, considerable jockeying is under way among Republicans eyeing the governor's race.

At the recent Fancy Farm picnic, U.S. Rep. James Comer singled out Wise and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft as two names that Kentuckians will likely be “hearing a lot about” in 2023. Craft, whose personal family wealth would give her a built-in ability to mount a campaign, has said she's “seriously considering” entering the governor’s race.

Wise didn't offer a timetable for deciding whether to join the race but said he’s received considerable encouragement since Comer mentioned him at the state's premiere political event. Wise said voters are looking for someone who is “genuine” and can connect with them.

“I think I have the ability to relate to people,” Wise said. "I’m not for sure every candidate who maybe is looking at the Kentucky governor’s race can truly be relatable to people across the state.”

Republican state Auditor Mike Harmon already announced he’s in the governor's race, while state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and state Rep. Savannah Maddox are seen as among potential GOP gubernatorial candidates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0