Kentucky lawmakers close in on statewide mask mandate ban

“I think you are asking for fights in school board meetings, where parents are going to be intimidated, where school board members are going to be intimidated,” Berg said.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the chamber's top-ranking Democrat, said removing the protection of masks comes at a time when the delta variant is infecting more young Kentuckians. More than 300,000 Kentucky students aren't old enough to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, he said.

“This bill ... is really a life-and-death bill,” said Democratic Sen. Reggie Thomas. “If we eliminate mask mandates, then we are putting all children and all school personnel at severe risk.”

The measure also would give school districts more scheduling flexibility to cope with virus outbreaks. It would allow local school leaders to limit remote instruction to a particular school, grade or classroom — depending on the extent of the outbreak — instead of closing the entire district. The overriding goal is to keep children in class when possible, Wise said.

“What we're looking to do here is a fair and flexible method that superintendents can get behind,” said Wise, the Senate Education Committee chairman.