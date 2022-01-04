Kentucky lawmakers convene for start of 60-day session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's legislature convened Tuesday for the start of a 60-day session, with Republican lawmakers firmly in control of decisions about the next state budget and a range of other policy matters.

As is custom, lawmakers gaveled into session at midday on opening day. They had an immediate task ahead of them — redrawing congressional and legislative maps in response to shifting population trends across Kentucky. GOP leaders hoped to wrap up the once-a-decade chore in the first week of an election-year session that will stretch into mid-April.

With supermajorities in both chambers, Republican legislators will set the agenda and determine the outcome of legislation, wielding enough clout to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear if they stay unified.

Lawmakers' foremost task will be writing a new budget — the state's overarching policy document.

Top lawmakers signaled they want to return to passing a two-year budget, after the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic led to one-year budgets the past two years. Unlike the lean years of the past, lawmakers have the advantage of deciding what to do with unprecedented amounts of surplus state money as well as another huge round of federal pandemic aid.

Other issues expected to be at the forefront include education, taxes, workforce development, abortion and sports wagering. Recovery efforts for tornado-stricken parts of western Kentucky will get considerable attention.

