 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes

  • Updated
  • 0
Transgender Girls-Sports-Kentucky

FILE - Republican state Sen. Robby Mills, right, discusses his bill in Frankfort, Ky., that would require Kentuckians to present photo identification in order to vote on Jan. 8, 2020. The Kentucky Senate on Thursday, March 24, 2022 completed passage of a measure to bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college. Republican Sen. Robby Mills, the bill’s lead sponsor, said the measure would ensure girls and women compete against other “biological females.” Mills said the Republican-led House strengthened the bill by adding college athletics. The Senate accepted the addition before sending the bill to the governor.

 Bruce Schreiner - staff, ap

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate completed passage of a bill Thursday to bar transgender girls and women from participating in school sports matching their gender identity from sixth grade through college.

The Republican-dominated Senate voted 26-9 to send the measure to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

GOP-led states increasingly have adopted such prohibitions on transgender girls or women, though the culture war-related bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law. Republican governors in Utah and Indiana this week vetoed bans in their states.

In Kentucky, the bill's opponents immediately called on Beshear to veto it.

“This bill is a solution in search of a non-existent problem,” said Samuel Crankshaw, a spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky. “It is rooted in hate and unconstitutional.”

People are also reading…

Under the Kentucky bill, a student’s gender would be determined by the “biological sex” indicated on the student’s certified birth certificate "as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption."

Republican Sen. Robby Mills, the bill’s lead sponsor, said the measure would ensure girls and women compete against other “biological females.”

The Republican-led House strengthened the bill by extending it to include college athletics, Mills said. The Senate accepted the addition before its final vote sending the bill to the governor.

“An 18-year-old college freshman has the same right to a fair and level playing field as an 18-year-old high school senior,” Mills said.

Opponents said the bill is aimed at a problem that doesn’t exist in the Bluegrass State.

“We’re regulating children’s sports at the state legislature, something we haven’t done, for an issue that has not been an issue,” said Democratic Sen. David Yates.

The Associated Press last year reached out to two dozen lawmakers in the more than 20 states considering similar youth sports measures and found that only a few times has it been an issue among the hundreds of thousands of teenagers who play high school sports.

Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said the issue was whipped up by outside groups reaching out to lawmakers across the country.

“We have people from outside our state making this an issue in our statehouse," she said. "And then we have people in this room who are willing to take this issue up because they see it as a political positive for them, regardless of the harm that it will cause children in this state.”

A handful of Republican senators joining in voting against the measure.

Mills has said the bill reflects concerns from parents across the state. It “thinks ahead” to prevent situations where girls or women are unfairly competing against biological males, he said.

The legislation is Senate Bill 83.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran: The Persian powder paradise drawing in the world’s best skiers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News