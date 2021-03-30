Kentucky lawmakers pass bill to fund full-day kindergarten

It also added another $50 million in federal money for broadband projects. Lawmakers already had allocated $250 million of federal aid to extend broadband service to underserved areas. Beshear also supported spending on broadband.

The Senate gave final approval Tuesday night to another bill that would allocate $250 million in federal pandemic aid for a water and wastewater grant program in Kentucky. Beshear also advocated using some of the federal money for such infrastructure work.

Another late-surfacing proposal would use $127 million of federal relief money for school facility construction and more than $50 million of the federal money for renovations at the state Capitol. It also contained $75 million in state money for construction projects at area vocational education centers. That proposal was still awaiting final action Tuesday night.

Beshear and legislative leaders have tried to hash out a plan to spend at least part of the federal aid before the session ends. If lawmakers don’t decide how to spend the money, it could create a need for a special legislative session later in the year to make those decisions.

