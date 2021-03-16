 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kentucky lawmakers pass pension bill aimed at new teachers
View Comments
AP

Kentucky lawmakers pass pension bill aimed at new teachers

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation to change retirement benefits for new teachers hired starting next year won final passage from Kentucky lawmakers Tuesday night.

Supporters said the measure would relieve some pressure on the state’s troubled public pension plan for teachers without solving its massive unfunded liability. Opponents said the pension changes would become a deterrent in recruiting people into teaching.

The House voted 63-34 to send the bill to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The bill would not affect teachers already enrolled in the retirement system.

Instead, the bill calls for new Kentucky teachers hired starting in 2022 to be placed into a new “hybrid” pension tier blending defined benefit and contribution components. It would mean that teachers hired starting next January would contribute more toward their retirement benefits.

The Republican-led legislature faced a Tuesday deadline to send the bill to the Democratic governor and preserve the opportunity to override a potential veto. Lawmakers start an extended break Wednesday before returning for a two-day wrap-up session at the end of March.

———

The legislation is House Bill 258.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News