Kentucky lawmakers reconvene to shape response to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers get their chance to shape Kentucky's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as they reconvene Tuesday for a special session that comes as the state's hospitals treat surging numbers of coronavirus patients because of the fast-spreading delta variant.

Mask policies and efforts to give school districts more scheduling flexibility to cope with virus-related closures are expected to garner the most attention. Anti-mask advocates gathered at the statehouse as many lawmakers chose not to wear masks as they opened the session.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called the GOP-dominated legislature back into session to consider a range of virus-related issues. Republican lawmakers were unveiling bills that will guide Kentucky's pandemic policies, and several committees were reviewing the measures on the opening day of the session. The session is expected to last at least five days.

A House committee quickly advanced a measure extending the pandemic-related state of emergency until Jan. 15 — a move requested by the governor.