Kentucky lawmakers reconvene to shape response to COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers get their chance to shape Kentucky's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as they reconvened Tuesday for a special session that comes as the state's hospitals treat surging numbers of coronavirus patients due to the fast-spreading delta variant.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called the GOP-dominated legislature back to the statehouse to consider a range of virus-related issues. Republican lawmakers were expected to unveil bills that will guide Kentucky's pandemic policies, and several committees were scheduled to review the measures on the opening day of the session. The session is expected to last at least five days.

Throughout the pandemic, the governor acted unilaterally in waging an aggressive response that had included statewide mask mandates and strict limits on gatherings. Beshear says his actions saved lives amid the public health crisis. Republicans criticized the governor for what they viewed as overly broad and stringent restrictions, most of which were lifted in June. Last month, the state Supreme Court shifted virus policymaking to the legislature.

Beshear laid out some of his requests when he announced the special session on Saturday. He's asking lawmakers to extend the pandemic-related state of emergency until mid-January.