Kentucky lawmakers reveal spending plan, pass tax measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers revealed a state spending plan Tuesday calling for big pay raises for state employees and passed a measure aimed at phasing out individual income taxes as they raced the clock to wrap up work on priority bills.

The proposed two-year state budget would pump money into renovations at state parks and increase spending for K-12 schools. House and Senate leaders negotiated the revised spending plan, setting the stage for final votes by Wednesday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

“It is certainly the best budget that I will have voted for since being in the legislature,” Republican House Speaker David Osborne said.

In related action, lawmakers wrapped up work on a proposal that could fundamentally change Kentucky’s tax code over time. Legislative leaders left about $1 billion unspent in the budget to cover changes in the tax code. The result was tax legislation aimed at gradually phasing out individual income taxes while extending the state sales tax to more services.

The Senate offered a version that revised the conditions to be met to trigger incremental drops in the state's personal income tax rate, which is now at 5%. The tax rate could drop by a half-percentage point at a time if the formula's targets are achieved. The first rate cut could come as soon as Jan. 1, 2023, said Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee Chairman Chris McDaniel.

“We do firmly believe in lowering the income tax rate in this state," McDaniel said. "But it has to be done responsibly. And this is a very gradual way to accomplish that safely.”

The tax bill cleared the Senate soon after emerging from committee. It headed back to the House, where the measure won final passage Tuesday night, sending it to the Democratic governor.

Lawmakers are scheduled to be in session through Wednesday before taking an extended break to give Beshear time to decide whether to sign or veto stacks of measures sent to his desk. Lawmakers will reconvene for wrap-up work in mid-April and could take up override votes of vetoes. Republicans have supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

One tax-related measure apparently running out of steam would have granted income tax rebates to Kentucky taxpayers. The Senate-passed bill was intended to award state personal income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and up to $1,000 per household. McDaniel, the bill's sponsor, conceded Tuesday that it didn't have “much of a chance of survival at this point.”

Meanwhile, the proposed two-year state budget — the state's preeminent policy document — emerged once legislative leaders ironed out differences between House and Senate versions.

Under the plan, state employees would receive a pay raise of at least 8% in the first year of the biennium. State police troopers and social workers would be among the state employees in line for even bigger raises. The measure sets aside enough money for a 12% salary boost in the second year, though specific raises for the state's workforce would be based on a Personnel Cabinet study.

The budget negotiators agreed to increase per-pupil funding under SEEK, the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools. The amount would go to $4,100 in the first fiscal year and $4,200 in the second year. The current amount is $4,000.

The measure calls for the state to cover the cost of full-day kindergarten.

The plan also would allocate $150 million in the second year of the budget cycle for a statewide overhaul of the state parks system.

“One of our greatest and best assets is the natural beauty of this state,” Senate President Robert Stivers said. “And we made some serious investments to bring people back to this state from a perspective of tourism and enjoying our state.”

The spending measure would allocate $200 million to overhaul the state fairgrounds in Louisville.

