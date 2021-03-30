Kentucky lawmakers shield businesses in closing frenzy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits as they hurried to finish work Tuesday before ending this year's session.

Another measure winning final passage in the Republican-dominated legislature's closing frenzy would limit public access to some records of judges, police and prosecutors. A media organization said it would urge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to veto the bill. Lawmakers would not have a chance to overturn a veto of that bill or any other measure passed in the hectic final two days of the session.

Beshear’s office said the governor and his team would review the final version of each bill that comes to them and decide what’s in the best interest of Kentuckians.

It was a day to put finishing touches on some high-profile measures that had lingered. Lawmakers sent to Beshear a bill imposing a partial ban on no-knock warrants, more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on the Black woman’s home in Louisville.

The measure would only allow no-knock warrants to be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” Warrants also would have to be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.