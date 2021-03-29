Kentucky lawmakers vote to allow scholarship tax credits

Supporters said the bill offers opportunities for parents who want new schooling options for their children but are unable to afford them.

“We owe the low-income people a choice to make that they don't have today,” said Republican Rep. Jerry T. Miller. “Those that cannot afford it deserve a choice.”

Eligibility for a family to tap into the money to help pay for school expenses would be capped at 175% of the reduced-price lunch threshold. That’s roughly $84,800 for a family of four, the Courier Journal reported.

In announcing his veto, Beshear said last week that successful override votes would trigger a court challenge. He citing a constitutional provision that he said "requires public dollars to be spent on public schools.”

The bill wrapped two big proposals into one package. The other key component could make it easier for students to cross district lines to attend school.

Under the bill, school districts would have to create policies allowing students to attend schools there if they live in other districts. Nonresident students would count toward a district’s daily attendance figure — a crucial variable in calculating school funding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0