Kentucky legislative redistricting bills win key votes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Bills redrawing Kentucky's legislative maps won key votes Thursday to stay on course toward final passage, as lawmakers openly pondered the reality of forging ties with new constituents or in a few cases running against colleagues due to shifting districts.

House lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the measure setting new boundaries for the chamber's 100 districts, after a long and sometimes-contentious debate. The bill recasting the Senate's 38 districts easily cleared the Senate, with a handful of lawmakers objecting.

Legislative leaders hope to wrap up the once-a-decade redistricting work Saturday and send the measures to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers, giving them the political muscle to override any vetoes.

The changing boundaries stem from population changes. Eastern and western Kentucky generally lost population, while central and northern sections gained more residents.

The proposed new maps for Kentucky's six congressional districts cleared the Senate on Thursday, sending the measure to the House.

As is customary, the proposed new legislative boundaries drew objections from some lawmakers.

In eastern Kentucky, Republican Sen. Brandon Smith's district would be spread across nine counties. He currently represents a half-dozen counties.

“I think that we deserve to be able to have more reflective districts down there instead of having something as giant as what has been created with this map,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0