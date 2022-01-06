 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky legislative redistricting bills win key votes

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Bills redrawing Kentucky's legislative maps won key votes Thursday to stay on course toward final passage, as lawmakers openly pondered the reality of forging ties with new constituents or in a few cases running against colleagues due to shifting districts.

House lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the measure setting new boundaries for the chamber's 100 districts, after a long and sometimes-contentious debate. The bill recasting the Senate's 38 districts easily cleared the Senate, with a handful of lawmakers objecting.

Legislative leaders hope to wrap up the once-a-decade redistricting work Saturday and send the measures to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers, giving them the political muscle to override any vetoes.

The changing boundaries stem from population changes. Eastern and western Kentucky generally lost population, while central and northern sections gained more residents.

The proposed new maps for Kentucky's six congressional districts cleared the Senate on Thursday, sending the measure to the House.

People are also reading…

As is customary, the proposed new legislative boundaries drew objections from some lawmakers.

In eastern Kentucky, Republican Sen. Brandon Smith's district would be spread across nine counties. He currently represents a half-dozen counties.

“I think that we deserve to be able to have more reflective districts down there instead of having something as giant as what has been created with this map,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News