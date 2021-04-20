 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kentucky man charged with officer attack during Capitol riot
0 comments
AP

Kentucky man charged with officer attack during Capitol riot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged with assault on a federal officer and other crimes in connection with the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI’s Louisville Field Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Stephen Chase Randolph, of Harrodsburg, was charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice and Congress, according to the FBI statement.

The agency said Randolph was being held in federal custody and was expected to have his first appearance before a federal judge Thursday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

The FBI did not immediately give additional details about Randolph's arrest or charges.

At least a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building.

More than 370 people are facing federal charges in the deadly insurrection, which also sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Group seeks DOJ probe into shooting by Chicago cop

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News