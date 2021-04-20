Kentucky man charged with officer attack during Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged with assault on a federal officer and other crimes in connection with the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI’s Louisville Field Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Stephen Chase Randolph, of Harrodsburg, was charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice and Congress, according to the FBI statement.

The agency said Randolph was being held in federal custody and was expected to have his first appearance before a federal judge Thursday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

The FBI did not immediately give additional details about Randolph's arrest or charges.

At least a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building.

More than 370 people are facing federal charges in the deadly insurrection, which also sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0