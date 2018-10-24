Try 1 month for 99¢

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Election officials in Kentucky have asked lawmakers to require candidates to file campaign finance reports electronically.

Registry of Election Finance chairman Craig Dilger said of the 1,559 candidates that have to file finance reports, just 106 of them file electronically. He said the agency is overwhelmed by the number of paper reports that must be entered into the computer by hand. He said that often causes delays that result in reports not being published online until after the election.

Republican Sen. Damon Thayer said he is tired of candidates from both parties "gaming the system." He said not requiring candidates to file electronically is "an affront to our republic."

Candidates for statewide office are already required to file reports electronically.

