Kentucky pension systems outline future budget needs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's state pension systems are expected to need nearly $4.6 billion from the next two-year state budget, mostly to cover pension debts, officials told lawmakers.

The largest share will go to the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. For fiscal year 2023, TRS expects to need $1.25 billion from the state; for fiscal year 2024, it’s $1.33 billion, lawmakers were told Tuesday. TRS provides retirement benefits to 56,629 retired Kentucky educators, with 73,151 more educators actively enrolled.

The state’s General Fund is about $12.5 billion a year, Rep. Jim DuPlessis said.

“So that’s 10 percent, basically, of the entire state’s General Fund budget ... is going to pay for educators’ pensions,” DuPlessis said. “It’s mind-boggling to realize. And when you hear that we need to pay teachers more, I agree. We need better roads, we need better this. But when 10 percent of any budget is going to an item, that’s significant.”