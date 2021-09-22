 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kentucky pension systems outline future budget needs
0 Comments
AP

Kentucky pension systems outline future budget needs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's state pension systems are expected to need nearly $4.6 billion from the next two-year state budget, mostly to cover pension debts, officials told lawmakers.

The largest share will go to the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. For fiscal year 2023, TRS expects to need $1.25 billion from the state; for fiscal year 2024, it’s $1.33 billion, lawmakers were told Tuesday. TRS provides retirement benefits to 56,629 retired Kentucky educators, with 73,151 more educators actively enrolled.

The state’s General Fund is about $12.5 billion a year, Rep. Jim DuPlessis said.

“So that’s 10 percent, basically, of the entire state’s General Fund budget ... is going to pay for educators’ pensions,” DuPlessis said. “It’s mind-boggling to realize. And when you hear that we need to pay teachers more, I agree. We need better roads, we need better this. But when 10 percent of any budget is going to an item, that’s significant.”

The state’s obligations to the Kentucky Public Pension Authority are estimated at roughly $1 billion for each of the next two fiscal years, including what it owes for state government employees and other public employees enrolled in KPPA for whom the state provides assistance on pension costs.

Nearly 400,000 state and local government workers or retirees are enrolled in the KPPA.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This exoplanet has been discovered in 'Neptune's Desert' is the first of its kind

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan
National Politics

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
National Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News