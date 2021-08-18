Kentucky posts record ICU admissions among COVID patients

More than 1,650 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, the state reported.

To those still resisting the COVID-19 shots, Beshear said: “We need you to take this seriously. Go get your `shot of hope’ right now. If you are unvaccinated, you are in more danger than you have ever been for serious illness in your lifetime, certainly in this pandemic.”

He said the vaccinated need to spread the message to their unvaccinated friends and relatives.

“It’s time to have the uncomfortable conversation," Beshear said. "Their life could depend on it.”

More than 2.4 million Kentuckians have received at least one vaccine dose, accounting for 55% of the state’s population.

Meanwhile, another eastern Kentucky school district canceled classes this week, seeking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Knott County schools were closed Wednesday through Friday to “increase mitigation efforts” against the virus, Superintendent Brent Hoover said in a social media post. The shutdown includes “all extracurricular activities, school-sponsored events and practices,” he said.

"I want to ensure you that student and staff safety will continue to be our top priority,” he said.