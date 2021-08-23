Kentucky: Record numbers of COVID patients in hospitals

“Up to now, I’ve carried the football," making the "tough, unpopular decisions,” Beshear said. Based on the court's ruling, those policy decisions now will be made by lawmakers, he said.

“I certainly hope that they will ... make the very best and sometimes courageous decisions that are necessary,” the governor said.

He brought up one contentious issue, saying Kentucky is “reaching the point” where a statewide mask mandate would be needed in response to hospitals filling up. Beshear’s options include potentially calling lawmakers into a special session to deal with pandemic issues.

“I think in the very least, we can hopefully come to agreement on some basic tools that we’re using to fight this," he said. "And then maybe it will take deeper conversation for the others.”

State Senate President Robert Stivers said lawmakers will be ready if reconvened by the governor.

“We have been formulating for quite some time things that we think would be effective,” he told reporters. "And if the governor decides to call us into special session, we’ll be prepared to roll those things out. Hopefully we’ll do it in collaboration with the governor’s office.”