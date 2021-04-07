Kentucky reports 1,028 coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky reported 1,028 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 virus-related deaths Wednesday.

Three hundred cases are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until Wednesday owing to a technical issue. Some 383 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

The state’s test positivity rate is 2.87%. The test positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control, according to the World Health Organization.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

