Kentucky reports 88 more virus-related deaths over 3 days

Among Kentuckians ages 12 to 17, 46% have received at least a first COVID-19 shot, according to the state. The governor reported Monday that 21 Kentucky children are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Half of Kentuckians ages 18 to 29 have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 63% of the state's residents ages 30 to 39 have received at least the first shot. Kentuckians ages 65 and older lead the pack, with 91% having gotten at least one dose.

Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since March 1 have been among people unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The governor reported more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases statewide from Saturday to Monday.

Last week’s coronavirus case total was one of Kentucky's highest of the pandemic, but it was slightly better than two or three weeks ago, the governor said.

“While we hope that this is a trend and/or a plateau, we cannot sustain a plateau at this level, with the number of people it would put in the hospital," he said. "It’s simply too many cases.”