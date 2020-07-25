Kentucky reports more than 800 new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's surging coronavirus outbreak continued Saturday with more than 800 new cases reported as the state struggles to slow the escalation.

“Today’s numbers continue a concerning increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a release. “We expect to take additional steps next week if the case numbers don’t stabilize.”

In recent days, the Democratic governor has braced the state for the potential for new restrictions unless the disease’s resurgence is brought under control.

The governor reported 836 more virus cases Saturday, the second-highest daily total in Kentucky. It raised the statewide total to at least 26,764 cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-two new virus cases announced Saturday involved children ages 5 and younger.

Beshear reported five more virus-related deaths, raising the statewide total to 696.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said personal decisions and behaviors can help spare Kentucky from the severe health crisis being felt in some other states.