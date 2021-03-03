Kentucky Senate backs bill requiring schools to reopen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate voted Wednesday to require schools to reopen in-person instruction by late March, leaving the bill potentially one step away from being sent to the governor.

The Republican-led Senate weighed in on the hot-button issue of getting children back in class amid the coronavirus pandemic, voting 28-8 to pass the measure.

The bill would require that in-person classes resume by March 29.

It now returns to the House, which will consider changes made by the Senate. If the GOP-dominated House accepts those change, it could send the legislation to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Under the bill, school districts would need to offer, at least, a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person classes at least two days a week and classes are held at least four days a week. Districts would still offer virtual learning for children when their parents request it due to the pandemic.

During the Senate debate Wednesday, lawmakers acknowledged pressure from some parents wanting schools to return to classes five days a week.

“To those who are upset with us because this bill doesn't say five days a week, take it up with your school board," said Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel. "Because they can do that tomorrow.”