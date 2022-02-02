Kentucky Senate OK's bill confronting high child abuse rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate passed a sweeping measure Wednesday aimed at confronting the state's chronically high rates for child abuse and neglect by expanding prevention services.

The measure won bipartisan praise as critically important in a state plagued by persistently high national standings for its child abuse and neglect rate.

The legislation overwhelmingly cleared the Senate, sending it to the House.

A key portion of the measure would expand the use of family preservation services to work with families when children are considered at “moderate risk” of being removed from the home because of abuse or neglect. The goal is that the early intervention would head off potential abuse or neglect.

“This is a huge shift in policy and practice, as it relates to working with families," said Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams, the bill’s lead sponsor. "And it is a key provision toward preventing child abuse and neglect. Our goal here is to prevent bad outcomes and to preserve families.”

The measure would expand the scope of the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board to include all forms of child abuse and neglect. The board would be renamed the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board. It would keep the state “laser focused” on child welfare issues, Adams said.

The legislation is Senate Bill 8.

