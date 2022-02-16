 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky Senate passes ban on older transgender athletes

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate passed a bill Wednesday to bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The 27-8 vote followed an emotional plea from a lawmaker who shared her own family story and warned that the bill is hurtful because “you’re excluding these children.”

“What we are begging of people is understanding and grace,” said Democratic Sen. Karen Berg, the mother of a transgender son.

The bill — aimed at preventing older transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams — moves to the House next. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

If the measure ultimately becomes law, Kentucky would join a growing number of Republican-dominated states adopting such a ban on transgender girls or women, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law.

People are also reading…

Kentucky senators amended the bill Wednesday to allow children in elementary school to play on teams that match their gender identity.

Republican Sen. Robby Mills, the bill's lead sponsor, has focused on high school athletics, saying it would ensure that girls compete against other “biological females.”

“It would be crushing for a young lady to train her whole high school athletic career to have it end competing against a biological male in a state tournament or a state finals,” Mills said Wednesday.

Under the bill, a student’s gender would be determined by the “biological sex” indicated on the student’s certified birth certificate, Mills said.

Republican Sen. Max Wise, in supporting the bill, said he wished the measure was more broadly written to apply to college athletics in Kentucky.

Opponents contend the bill’s restrictions are unconstitutional.

In a Senate speech, Berg spoke of her experiences as the mother of a transgender son. She said her son explained to her “when he came out” that he was “the same kid.”

“That’s how my child explained to me that he hadn’t changed," Berg said. “All he was doing was asking the world to see him the way he saw himself. Imagine what it is like, day in and day out, to go through the world and not have people recognize you for what you, inside, are.”

The bill could prevent transgender girls from being part of middle school teams that match their gender identity, she said.

“But more importantly, it makes them feel like they will not be included on purpose," she said. "You’re excluding these children. And it goes to their hearts. And it hurts their parents’ souls.”

Opponents said the bill is aimed at a problem that doesn't exist in Kentucky but would spark a costly court fight if it becomes law.

“We know if we pass this, it's going to be litigated,” said Democratic Sen. David Yates. “Is that fiscally responsible? ... Should we pass this legislation before there's a problem?”

Mills said the bill reflects concerns from parents across the state. He said the measure “thinks ahead” to prevent situations where older girls are unfairly competing against biological males.

The legislation is Senate Bill 83.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News