AP

Kentucky Senate passes name, image, likeness measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate passed a measure Thursday to regulate name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes, a day after the strategy won an endorsement from University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari.

Senators voted 37-0 to send the legislation to the House.

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue, as millions of dollars pour into endorsements for college athletes.

In Kentucky, college athletes have been able to make money off their name, image and likeness since last summer, when an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear took effect. His action was seen as a short-term response pending state or national action.

“Times are changing,” Republican Sen. Max Wise said Thursday in promoting the Kentucky bill. “And Kentucky needs to keep up with the changing nature of this issue and to lead upon this.”

Kentucky's plan would set a framework for college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. But much of how it would be regulated would be left up to schools.

The governing boards of universities could adopt policies governing the NIL agreements of their school’s athletes. But those regulations would have to be reasonable and could not put an undue burden on the ability of student-athletes to earn NIL money.

Calipari told a Senate committee Wednesday that the bill offers a “model” approach, providing flexibility to respond to the still-evolving issue.

The legislation is Senate Bill 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

