Kentucky senators split votes on infrastructure measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican senators split their votes Tuesday on a Senate-approved $1 trillion infrastructure plan, with Mitch McConnell supporting the measure and Rand Paul opposing it.

McConnell, the top-ranking Senate Republican, said the measure shows “both sides of the political aisle can still come together around commonsense solutions.” It would deliver at least $5.1 billion over several years for work on Kentucky roads and bridges, he said.

“This is an important achievement for Kentucky and the American people,” McConnell said. “Communities all across the commonwealth will benefit from this bill. ... Through today’s actions, we will be more competitive on the global stage and primed for broad-based economic growth.”

The 69-30 Senate vote sends the measure, backed by President Joe Biden, to the House.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear praised the Senate action and said the measure, if it becomes law, could become a key funding driver for a mega-bridge project connecting Kentucky and Ohio.

Meanwhile, Paul agreed the state has “real infrastructure needs,” but said the measure “is not just about roads and bridges and clean water, it’s step one of the `Green New Deal.’”