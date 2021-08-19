Kentucky State Police shootings kill 41 people in 5 years

Kentucky State Police declined an interview request but Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. defended the agency's work in a statement. Burnett said he is “committed to protecting the integrity of all investigations, interactions with the public and our state officials as we conduct law enforcement in the right way.”

Agency spokesperson Sgt. Billy Gregory said all shootings are reviewed by prosecutors who decide whether to present them to grand juries. The agency “is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” he said.

The report identified 22 fatal shootings prosecutors presented to grand juries, though none handed down indictments, and 10 others that prosecutors decided not to present. It's not clear what happened in the other cases.

In comparison, Louisville Metro Police, which has about 300 more officers than Kentucky State Police, fatally shot 20 people in the same time span, according to the report.

Policing experts say state police shootings don't get the same level of scrutiny partly because video footage in rural communities is rare. Kentucky troopers don’t wear body cameras.