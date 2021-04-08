Kentucky temporarily shutting down UI system to stop fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will temporarily shut down its unemployment system to bolster security protections to block an onslaught of cybercrime detected nationwide, state officials said Thursday.

The four-day system shutdown will run from midnight Thursday through Monday, said Amy Cubbage, the governor's general counsel. State officials suspect that individuals or criminal enterprises have attempted to hack into the system's customer data, she said.

During the shutdown, claimants will be unable to file new claims or request benefits.

“We hate that we have to do this, to make things more difficult," Cubbage said at a news conference. "But these criminals are relentless. They will not stop.”

Internal systems will remain operational, allowing the continued processing of previously filed claims, she said. State unemployment staff will be able to backdate any new claims that should have been filed during the shutdown.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the action was “unavoidable” due to the “sophistication of the criminal attacks” on unemployment systems being detected around the country.