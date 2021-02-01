Kentucky wants to limit drive time for COVID-19 vaccinations

“This will allow us to reach those individuals, those most vulnerable who cannot travel to a regional site,” Gray said.

In discussing the logistical challenges of developing the vaccination network, Gov. Andy Beshear said: “We’re building the airplane while we’re flying it.”

With demand running so high, vaccine supplies remain “very tight,” Gray said.

More than 422,000 vaccine doses have been sent to Kentucky, with more than 362,000 already administered, Beshear said. The state is approaching its goal of getting at least 90% of vaccine in people’s arms within seven days of its arrival, he said.

The state already is capable of vaccinating up to 250,000 people each week, but available supply is the limiting factor, said Beshear, who has expressed frustration with the pace of vaccine deliveries.

“We have three problems right now — supply, supply and supply," the governor said. "We can distribute them faster than the federal government can provide them.”

President Joe Biden has promised a roughly 16% boost in deliveries to states over the next three weeks. Kentucky's Democratic governor has called it a “great start.”