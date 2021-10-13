 Skip to main content
Kentucky's chief justice won't seek another term on court

  • Updated
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. announced Wednesday that he will not run for reelection next year, signaling the end of an era on the state's highest court when his current term expires.

Minton, who joined the Supreme Court in 2006, said he wanted to give potential candidates ample time to make their decisions whether to enter the campaign.

“I felt like I should go ahead and let the people of the 2nd Supreme Court District know of my intentions, so that qualified people who might want to seek this job would do so," Minton said in a phone interview. "I want to give them plenty of time to make those arrangements.”

Minton first announced his decision not to seek another term on WKU Public Radio in Bowling Green, where he lives.

Minton was appointed to the high court by then-Gov. Ernie Fletcher in the summer of 2006, then won election to the seat that fall. In 2008, Minton's colleagues selected him to serve as chief justice, and have done so every four years since, according to his biography on the Supreme Court's website.

“The traditional thinking is you become a lame duck as soon as you announce that you’re not" seeking reelection, he said Wednesday. "I realize that’s true, but there’s still quite a bit for me to do.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

