Kentucky's COVID surge spreading fastest among youngsters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's worst COVID-19 surge is spreading rapidly among school-age children as the delta variant forces more school districts to cancel classes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

So far this month, more than 18,900 Kentucky youngsters ages 18 and younger have contracted the coronavirus, compared to 2,352 in the same month a year ago, the governor said.

“More kids are getting COVID right now than we ever thought imaginable,” Beshear said.

In one hard-hit eastern Kentucky school district, an instructional assistant died from COVID-19.

The latest batch of grim news Monday included record numbers of COVID-19 patients being treated in Kentucky hospitals, in intensive care units and on ventilators. The state reported more than 9,900 new coronavirus cases in the past three days and at least 56 new virus-related deaths.

“We continue to be hit harder and harder,” the governor said at a news conference.

The Bluegrass State is in the grips of its worst outbreak of the pandemic, the governor said, but he added that “this tragedy can be stopped” if the unvaccinated would get the COVID shots.

The governor also warned: "We don’t know where the peak is going to be yet.”