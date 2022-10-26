 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Kentucky's Rand Paul relishes outsider role in 3rd term run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rand Paul was a political outsider more than a decade ago when the renegade Republican rode a conservative tea party wave right past the GOP establishment in Kentucky, bringing his libertarian-leaning brand to the U.S. Senate.

But as Paul seeks a third Senate term against financially overmatched Democrat Charles Booker in the November midterm election, the senator still relishes his willingness to stand alone as he promotes his vision of limited government and restraint in foreign policy.

“The easy way out is to vote yes,” Paul said in an interview during a recent Kentucky campaign stop at a fish fry in Garrard County, a rural GOP stronghold. “It’s a little more of a challenge to explain why we’re spending too much money."

Paul’s unconventional approach is in many ways a new model of governing, one that has boosted his political profile by rejecting and even shutting down Washington's normal workings. It's a style that at times frustrates Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

“I’ve never really seen things in terms of party," Paul said. "I see things in terms of right and wrong.”

Despite 12 years in office, the senator doesn’t brag about bringing federal funding to Kentucky, which struggles with pockets of deep poverty. In fact, he opposed some policies and domestic spending for philosophical reasons, even when that could impact Kentuckians directly.

His critics point to a career they say is long on grandstanding and light on accomplishments.

“Rand Paul is a contrarian and nothing is going to change that,” said Booker, the progressive Democrat seeking the upset in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992.

Booker said Paul has a penchant for political and legislative “chaos” motivated by his desire for the limelight, particularly in conservative media outlets. Such appearances raise the senator’s profile, and with it the funding for his campaigns.

One of Paul’s priorities — reducing federal spending and debt — shows the limits of his singular style.

Paul has consistently presented spending blueprints he touts as road maps to a balanced federal budget. However, his attempts failed by wide margins, opposed by Republicans and Democrats alike.

The Kentuckian is unfazed, seeking his next opportunity to speak out against what he sees as excessive federal spending and an obstinate establishment. Paul issues yuletide “Festivus” reports to point out examples of wasteful government spending.

“If you ask people in Washington, their heads explode because they could never conceive of ever reducing spending,” Paul said in a Senate speech this year touting his latest balanced-budget plan.

Paul defied leaders of both parties this spring when he briefly delayed Senate approval of an additional $40 billion to help Ukraine and its allies withstand Russia’s invasion. Paul wanted language inserted that would have an inspector general scrutinize the new spending.

The standoff over military spending reflected his broader message that U.S. foreign aid should be drastically reduced. During a recent trip to eastern Kentucky, Paul said he heard a common theme from constituents: “Quit sending it to Ukraine and send it to Perry County, send it to Letcher County.”

Paul has voted against federal farm bills — vitally important for Kentucky’s agriculture sector — balking at the cost and railing against its food aid sections. He was one of two senators to vote against passage of legislation ensuring a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money. Paul questioned its 70-year time frame and said any new spending should be offset by corresponding cuts.

“While I support our heroic first responders, I can’t in good conscience vote for legislation which to my dismay remains unfunded,” Paul explained.

He has a history of holding up or threatening to delay bills on the brink of passage, including measures dealing with sanctioning Russia, averting a federal shutdown, the defense budget and government surveillance. In 2018, Paul held up votes on a bipartisan, budget-busting spending deal, forcing a brief federal government shutdown.

“I didn’t come up here to be part of somebody’s club. I didn’t come up here to be liked,” Paul said then.

Paul's anti-spending zealotry builds on the libertarian brand of politics embraced by his father, former longtime U.S. Rep. Ron Paul of Texas. Supporters and critics agree Paul has forged a distinct path but view his approach differently.

“He don’t back down from nobody,” said Joe Oakes, an 81-year-old Paul supporter at the fish fry. "That’s about the best thing you can say about him, that he stands for what’s right and he sticks by it.”

When sizing up Paul's record, Kentucky political commentator Al Cross said recently: “He's been a senator largely about Rand Paul, not about Kentucky interests, which is completely different from almost any other United States senator this state has ever had.”

Paul’s reputation as a disrupter has at times complicated things for his Kentucky colleague — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who supported another GOP candidate during Paul’s first Senate run.

Paul won reelection in 2016 by a wide margin, and Kentucky's senators have maintained a working relationship to advance conservative causes. Their uneasy alliance frayed this year when Paul blocked plans for a federal judicial nomination pushed by McConnell for their home state.

The Kentucky senators reflect “different brands of Republicanism,” charting their own paths and worldviews, said Scott Jennings, a Kentucky-based political commentator close to McConnell and a former adviser to George W. Bush.

“I think Kentuckians value his contrarian voice because he’s often ahead of the curve on things,” Jennings said of Paul. “Rand covers a more visceral messaging end that taps into the emotions of a majority of Kentucky’s voters."

Paul’s occasional successes in getting legislation passed often came when he found common ground with Democrats on key priorities, including privacy and criminal justice issues.

Paul, a former presidential candidate whose message was drowned out by Donald Trump in 2016, found allies on the left as he railed against the federal government’s surveillance programs. More recently, Paul teamed with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Senate-passed legislation to end animal testing mandates for federal drug approvals.

And whether it leads to legislative successes or not, Paul's ideology has gained traction in Kentucky, where supporters credited the senator for taking principled stands.

“I like him because he’s got a backbone,” 71-year-old Vernon Willard said at the fish fry.

Mascaro reported from Washington.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

This fiscal year's budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September. That's largely because of President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student debt, as three decades' worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible. Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year. But critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal debt by roughly $400 billion as the government booked the full expense.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished "Putin apologists" unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates as he spoke before the Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November's midterm elections. He said, "Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life," nor "can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that's unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. He suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. His absence from the capital on one of Hungary's most important national holidays came as tens of thousands of people in Budapest attended a protest demanding higher wages and better working conditions for educators.

Russian-installed authorities have urged all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately ahead of an expected Ukrainian advance. The regional pro-Kremlin administration on Saturday strongly encouraged civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to evacuate deeper into Russian-held territory. They cited a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged plans for "terror attacks" by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month.

President Joe Biden suggests that more moderate Republicans aren't running for office in part because of worries about their well-being. Biden said in an MSNBC interview Friday that a minority of the GOP has come under the sway of Donald Trump, and are pushing disproven claims of voter fraud. Biden says "mainstream" Republicans are "concerned about not only their physical well-being but also the notion that how can they win when a minority of Republicans are showing up to vote and they're really hard-edge." Biden made the comments not long after telling reporters that he believed the momentum will shift back to Democrats before the midterm elections.

U.S. authorities say a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year. Customs and Border Protection said late Friday that migrants were stopped more than 227,000 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August. The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Ukraine's nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia's unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it "assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow's claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin's own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

Justice Elena Kagan says "time will tell" whether the Supreme Court can get back to "finding common ground" after a term in which the court's six conservatives and three liberals split over major issues including abortion and gun rights. The liberal Kagan has repeatedly warned over the last month that courts risk legitimacy and look political when justices needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than a case requires. Kagan said Friday it remains an open question whether the Supreme Court can begin "ratcheting down the level of decision making so that we can reach compromises."

Questions abound after former Chinese President Hu Jintao was suddenly escorted offstage at an important moment during the tightly choreographed ruling party congress. Speculations range from a health crisis to an attempted protest by the 79-year-old former leader to a political purge by current President Xi Jinping. With the world's media watching, Hu was guided from his front-row seat on stage at the hulking Great Hall of the People. It happened Saturday shortly after the selection of a new 205-member Central Committee that excluded key proteges, including Premier Li Keqiang. Hu has rarely been seen since stepping down as president in 2013, drawing extra attention to the unusual incident.

A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na'Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He's being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn't immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city's northwest. Her campaign chief says she's not giving up the race for mayor.

