Kevin Costner lobbies Utah for more tax rebates for films

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kevin Costner, the Academy Award-winning actor-director known for films such as “Dances With Wolves,” is lobbying Utah lawmakers, urging them to expand the size of the state's tax rebate program program by exempting rural productions.

My biggest hope is that the state backs SB49 and that dream becomes a reality. I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies,” Costner told the Deseret News, referencing Senate Bill 49, which is currently under consideration in the Utah Legislature.

As part of an effort to lure the film industry, Utah offers up to $8.3 million in tax rebates annually to productions who chose to film in-state. Under the Utah Film Commission's Motion Picture Incentive Program, film projects can get returned 20 to 25% of the taxes they pay on direct production expenditures, including goods, services, wages and income.

Senate Bill 49 would carve out an exemption on the cost of incentives and lift the cap for rural film productions. State Sen. Ron Winterton, the proposal's sponsor, argues increasing the size of incentives offered will draw more films to small, often tourism-reliant rural economies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

