Key details of the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators reached agreement on the details of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that would increase federal pending by about $550 billion over five years and fulfill a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda.

The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade. A 57-page Republican summary of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press also outlines how the lawmakers hope to pay for the additional spending.

Here's a breakdown of where the dollars would go, according to a summary released by the White House on Wednesday.

— $110 billion for roads and bridges. The $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system

— $39 billion for public transit. The money would be used to modernize bus and subway fleets and bring new service to communities. That's about $10 billion less than senators negotiating the agreement had originally designated.