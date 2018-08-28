Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico's longest-serving Hispanic Republican state lawmakers has announced he is dropping his re-election bid and will retire.

Rep. Larry Larrañaga of Albuquerque said Tuesday he was withdrawing his name from this year's ballot after experiencing "new challenges."

A widely respected lawmaker on New Mexico budget issues, Larrañaga was first elected in 1994 as part of the GOP wave that won races across the country in reaction to then-President Bill Clinton.

Larrañaga was known for his focus on water issues and was a key proponent of developing a 40-year water plan for New Mexico.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Larrañaga worked as district engineer for the New Mexico Highway Department, eventually became department secretary from 1982 to 1988.

William 'Bill' Pratt, a Democrat, remains in the New Mexico House District 27 race.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments