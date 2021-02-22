Key senators oppose Biden budget pick, confirmation at risk

Manchin said bipartisanship is “more important than ever” as the nation faces many crises and suggested Tanden was overtly partisan.

"I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement.

Tanden had also disparaged some Democrats on social media, most notably Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont.

Tanden acknowledged spending “many months” removing past Twitter posts, saying, “I deleted tweets because I regretted them.” She said she regretted some of her “past language" on social media, but she refused to say she deleted the comments to help her nomination.

Republicans have signaled that Tanden's confirmation process may trigger a political battle unseen with other Biden nominees, given her history of criticism of GOP lawmakers she’d now have to work with.

Republican senators have griped about Tanden's “harsh criticism” and “personal attacks” in her tweets, such as calling Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas “a fraud” and saying “vampires have more heart” than Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.