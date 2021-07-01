Key voting rights decision expected from Supreme Court

In a case from Arizona, the justices are being asked to uphold two state voting restrictions that limit who can return early ballots for another person and bars the counting of votes cast in the wrong polling precincts.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco said both measures disproportionately affect minority voters and violated the Voting Rights Act prohibition on discrimination in voting.

During arguments in February, the justices seemed likely to upend that ruling and allow the Arizona restrictions to remain in place.

Less clear is whether the court will use the case to raise the bar for proving racial discrimination under the landmark civil rights law that dates from 1965. Such an outcome could make it harder for challenges to voting laws enacted by Republican lawmakers in several states following the 2020 election.

Last week, the Justice Department sued Georgia over its new voting measures, claiming that they violate the Voting Rights Act, among other laws.