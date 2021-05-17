Kimberley Yee announces GOP bid for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee on Monday became the first major Republican to jump into the race for Arizona governor.

Yee announced her plans with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump's border and economic policies. She pledges to tackle border security and oppose socialist policies, which she says have damaged California, where she lived for a time.

“Our way of life is under attack by the corrupt press, reckless caproate leaders and politicians who put socialist ideals over people, our freedom of speech and our elections,” Yee says in the video.

Yee's video is heavily focused on national issues and figures, showing images of Democratic politicians unpopular with Republicans including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0