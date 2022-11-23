 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unliteral sanctions on the North, calling the South’s new president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.”

Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that it was reviewing additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider sanctions and clampdowns on North Korea’s alleged cyberattacks — a new key source of funding for its weapons program — if the North conducts a major provocation like a nuclear test.

“I wonder what ‘sanctions’ the South Korean group, no more than a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S., impudently impose on North Korea,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media. “What a spectacle sight!”

People are also reading…

She called South Korea’s new conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol and his administration officials “idiots who continue creating the dangerous situation.” She added that South Korea “had not been our target” when Moon Jae-in — Yoon’s liberal predecessor who sought reconciliation with North Korea — was in power. It could be seen as a possible attempt to help foster anti-Yoon sentiments in South Korea.

“We warn the impudent and stupid once again that the desperate sanctions and pressure of the U.S. and its South Korean stooges against (North Korea) will add fuel to the latter’s hostility and anger and they will serve as a noose for them,” Kim Yo Jong said.

Kim Yo Jong’s official title is a vice department director of the Central Committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party. But South Korea’s spy service believes she’s the North’s second-most powerful person after her brother and handles relations with South Korea and the United States.

While it’s not the first time Kim Yo Jong has used crude invectives on South Korea, North Korea is still expected to further escalate military tensions on the Korean Peninsula given she’s in charge of relations with South Korea and wields some influences on the North’s military, said analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea.

Last month, South Korea imposed its own sanctions on 15 North Korean individuals and 16 organizations suspected of involvement in illicit activities to finance North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs. They were Seoul’s first unilateral sanctions on North Korea in five years, but experts say they were largely a symbolic step because the two Koreas have little financial dealings between them.

But observers say Seoul’s push to coordinate with the United States and others to crack down on the North’s alleged illicit cyber activities could anger North Korea and damage its financing of its weapons programs. Earlier this year, a panel of U.N. experts said in a report that North Korea was continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges, illicit money that is an important source of funding for its nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea has been under 11 rounds of U.N. sanctions imposed over its nuclear and missile tests since 2006. But the U.N. Security Council has failed to adopt fresh sanctions on North Korea over its torrid run of banned ballistic missile launches this year because China and Russia, two of the veto-wielding members of the council, have opposed them as they are separately locked in confrontations with the United States.

North Korea has repeatedly said the U.N. sanctions are proof of U.S. hostility toward North Korea along with its regular military drills with South Korea. U.S.-led diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program collapsed in early 2019 due to wrangling over how much sanctions relief North Korea would be given in return for its limited denuclearization steps.

Kim Yo Jong warned Tuesday the United States would face “a more fatal security crisis” as it pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test that demonstrated its potential to strike all of the mainland U.S. In her Tuesday statement, Kim Yo Jong compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.”

North Korea is notorious for its colorful, crude personal attacks on South Korean and U.S. leaders. It called previous South Korean Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye “a rat” and “a prostitute” respectively while describing President Donald Trump as “a mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” In March 2021 when Moon was still in office, Kim Yo Jong called him “a parrot raised by America.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months. The announcement Thursday from United Nations and other parties to the deal prevents a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger. Struck during Russia's war in Ukraine, the initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels might carry weapons or launch attacks. The deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey on July 22 was due to expire Saturday. Russia confirmed the extension but said it expected progress on removing obstacles to exporting its food and fertilizers.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.

Greece: Thousands march on anniversary of student uprising

Greece: Thousands march on anniversary of student uprising

Thousands of people have marched through central Athens, accompanied by a heavy police presence, to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was brutally crushed by Greece's military dictatorship at the time. The anniversary is observed each year with marches to the U.S. Embassy and have often, though not always, turned violent. Thursday’s march was peaceful. However, clashes broke out at a similar march in the northern city of Thessaloniki to the U.S. consulate, with a small group of demonstrators throwing Molotov cocktails and rocks at riot police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. In 1973, the military regime that had been in power since 1967 sent police and troops to crush pro-democracy protests centered in the Athens Polytechnic.

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain any outside threats. North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile a day after its neighbors said they had detected the flight of an ICBM with a potential to reach the continental U.S. Some experts say the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development but is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat U.S. missile defense systems. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in separate drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine

100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said more than 100 million euros was raised at a donors conference on Monday to help assist Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, an acute energy crisis, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris was co-chaired by France, Germany, and Romania in support of Moldova and aimed to achieve “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year also raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing.

Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell

Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post on his social media account. Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post Thursday on his Instagram account. He said his new confinement is “a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget.” The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News