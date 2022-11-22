 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs.

Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.”

People are also reading…

Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”

“The U.S. should be mindful that no matter how desperately it may seek to disarm (North Korea), it can never deprive (North Korea) of its right to self-defense and that the more hell-bent it gets on the anti-(North Korea) acts, it will face a more fatal security crisis,” she said in a statement carried by state media.

Monday’s U.N. Security Council meeting was convened in response to North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday, which was part of a provocative run of missile tests this year that experts say is designed to modernize its nuclear arsenal and increase its leverage in future diplomacy. Friday’s test involved its most powerful Hwasong-17 missile, and some experts say the successful steep-angle launch proved its potential to strike anywhere in the U.S. mainland if it’s fired at a standard trajectory.

During the Security Council meeting, the United States and its allies strongly criticized the ICBM launch and called for action to limit North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. But Russia and China, both veto-wielding members of the Security Council, opposed any new pressure and sanctions on North Korea. In May, the two countries vetoed a U.S.-led attempt to toughen sanctions on North Korea over its earlier ballistic missile tests, which are prohibited by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has said its testing activities are legitimate exercises of its right to self-defense in response to regular military drills between the United States and South Korea which it views as an invasion rehearsal. Washington and Seoul officials say the exercises are defensive in nature.

Kim Yo Jong said the fact that North Korea's ICBM launch was discussed at the Security Council is “evidently the application of double-standards” by the U.N. body because it “turned blind eyes” to the U.S.-South Korean military drills. She said North Korea won't tolerate any attempt to undermine its right to self-defense and will take “the toughest counteraction to the last" to protect its national security.

On Monday, North Korea’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States.”

There are concerns that North Korea may soon conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

The status of North Korea’s nuclear capability remains shrouded in secrecy. Some analysts say North Korea already has nuclear-armed missiles that can strike both the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan, but others say the North is still years away from possessing such missiles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months. The announcement Thursday from United Nations and other parties to the deal prevents a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger. Struck during Russia's war in Ukraine, the initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels might carry weapons or launch attacks. The deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey on July 22 was due to expire Saturday. Russia confirmed the extension but said it expected progress on removing obstacles to exporting its food and fertilizers.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.

Myanmar releases 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

Myanmar releases 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

Myanmar’s military-controlled government released an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American as part of a broad prisoner amnesty that also freed many local citizens held for protesting the army takeover. Australia, the U.S. and rights groups welcomed the releases while calling for Myanmar to free others unjustly detained. State media said Australian Sean Turnell, Japan’s Toru Kubota, Briton Vicky Bowman, and American Kyaw Htay Oo were among  5,774 prisoners being freed on a national holiday. Among them was pro-democracy activist Mya Aye, who were arrested Feb. 1, 2021, the day the military seized power. “I will always stand together with the people of Myanmar,” Mya Aye defiantly told the crowd outside the prison after his release.

Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Turkey's state-run news agency says a court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul last weekend. They are accused of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill. The court on Friday released three other suspects from custody pending trial and ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack. The Nov. 13 explosion on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue left six people dead, including two children. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militant groups that have denied involvement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the meaning behind Black Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News