 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

King County makes deal with union for deputy body cameras

  • Updated
  • 0

SEATTLE (AP) — King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but the county’s police oversight agency says it gives deputies too much discretion over when to use them.

The new collective bargaining agreement between Washington state's most populous county and the King County Police Officer’s Guild contains significant pay raises for the more than 630 deputies and sergeants represented by the union, The Seattle Times reported.

It includes pay raises totaling 20% through 2024, including retroactive increases. Salaries for sheriff’s deputies start at about $73,000.

People are also reading…

Under the agreement, deputies could begin wearing body cameras as soon as next year. County officials have pushed for body cameras for over a decade but progress stalled amid union pushback, even as the Seattle Police Department and other law enforcement agencies began using them.

The agreement also “recognizes the authority” of the county Office of Law Enforcement Oversight to conduct independent investigations of officers and issue subpoenas. King County residents voted in 2020 to give the oversight office that authority, but it was subject to collective bargaining.

King County Executive Dow Constantine included $5 million to launch the body camera program in his budget request earlier this year.

The Metropolitan King County Council unanimously approved the collective bargaining agreement — which could not be changed, only approved or rejected — earlier this month, but still must approve funding for the body camera program, as part of the budget.

The oversight office wrote to the King County Metropolitan County Council this week saying they do not believe the policy meets the standards set by county communities or best practices.

The agreement is too lenient toward officers, giving them too much discretion in when cameras should be turned on, and, in use of force incidents, allowing them to review video footage before being interviewed, Tamer Abouzeid, the oversight agency's director, said in a statement.

The agreement generally tells deputies to turn their cameras on when interacting with people, but has a long list of exceptions including when someone might have an expectation of privacy or has certain objections to being recorded.

On Thursday, a County Council committee approved the funding to launch the program, with a majority reasoning that it was better to get the cameras in place and seek changes later.

“I don’t want the perfect to be the enemy of the good and I think this is good,” said County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, a longtime advocate of body cameras.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

With the promise of a red wave receding, Republicans are facing the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress. Meanwhile, the party's dismal performance weakened House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel. If Republicans pick up the remaining seats needed to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington, McCarthy could rise to the position he has long wanted, but he would almost certainly be diminished, like so many other GOP speakers before him who were forced out or chose early retirement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Worthy of being looked at': Biden on Elon Musk's foreign relationships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News