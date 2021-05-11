King County to buy hotels to permanently house 1,600 people

SEATTLE (AP) — King County will buy a hotel that has been housing people who are homeless in Seattle for roughly a year as well as four or five other hotels in the coming weeks as part of an effort to house 1,600 people in hotels by the end of 2022.

County Executive Dow Constantine has been promising such a purchase since 2020, when he asked the Metropolitan King County Council to pass a sales tax to pay for the move, The Seattle Times reported.

It’s a response in part to the growing number of tents Seattle has seen emerge since the pandemic began, and in part a response to homeless advocates asking elected leaders to end the old form of overnight homeless shelter.

“We’ve got to get to the point where we can say to the next person who’s showing up with their tent, ‘I have a better alternative for you. It’s not a place with a mat on the floor where you’re going to get kicked out in the morning,’” Constantine told the newspaper before his public announcement during Tuesday’s state of the county address.