King County's proof of COVID vaccine policy starts Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Beginning Monday proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will be required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters or entertainment venues in Washington state's most populous county.

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had announced the new requirements to enter certain indoor and outdoor establishments, citing hospitalizations and deaths because of the contagious delta variant.

The Seattle Times reports this requirement is similar to policies in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans, as well as Washington’s Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Visitors to any large outdoor gathering with more than 500 people, indoor entertainment or recreational spaces and indoor restaurants or bars must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours.

Children under age 12, who aren’t yet eligible for a vaccine, are exempt.

Indoor recreational spaces include college sports games, concerts, movie theaters, museums, gyms, conferences and conventions.

Public health officials plan to review the policy in six months.

Philippine recyclers turn plastic into shelters

