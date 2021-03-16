 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingman officials say recovery from cyberattack advancing
View Comments
AP

Kingman officials say recovery from cyberattack advancing

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — More than two weeks after a cyberattack knocked out much of Kingman's municipal computer system, city officials they're hopeful that most of the system will be fully functional again by the end of the week.

The cyberattack occurred Feb. 26, affecting internet access, remote payment of utility bills and email services and prompting the city to request help from an Arizona National Guard task force.

Specialists were visiting more than 20 work locations to get email, internet access and specialized programs back up and running, city officials said in a statement Tuesday.

“Some work functions, specialized software, files, etc. are still not accessible to most departments, as this is a lengthy process to ensure a safe transition to being fully functional," the statement said. “It is still unknown when all systems will be fully functional."

The National Guard personnel arrived Feb. 27 and left Kingman on March 3.

The Municipal Court was not affected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News