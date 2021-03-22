 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingman's computer system slowly recovering from cyberattack
View Comments
AP

Kingman's computer system slowly recovering from cyberattack

{{featured_button_text}}

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Kingman say the city’s computer system is slowly getting back to fully operational after a recent cyberattack.

The Feb. 26 attack from an unknown source knocked down the system, blocking access to email and customers’ ability to pay utility bills online.

In a statement Monday, city spokeswoman Coleen Haines said Kingman’s information technology team members have been bringing government operations back online at a slow, safe pace.

The IT members have gone to more than 20 work sites within the city, getting email, internet access and some specialized programs up and running.

Haines said some work functions, specialized software and files still aren’t accessible in some departments.

“We are hopeful that the majority of the system could be fully functional by the end of the week,” she said. “The city of Kingman is insured against this type of cyberattack and we are working closely with different agencies and the insurance provider to conduct the forensic investigation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News