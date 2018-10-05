Try 1 month for 99¢
Kobach backs Kavanaugh ahead of Trump's Kansas campaign stop

Kris Kobach, the Republican nominee for Kansas governor, answers questions from reporters during a news conference ahead of a campaign rally with President Donald Trump, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Topeka, Kan. Kobach is expressing support for Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

 John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach is voicing support for Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court ahead of President Donald Trump's rally in Topeka to boost Kobach's campaign for governor.

Kobach said Friday that Kavanaugh's reputation has been "trashed" during Senate confirmation hearings and the review of Kavanaugh's past as a prep school student is "character assassination."

Kobach said he believes Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford was sincere in testifying that Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a high school gathering in 1982, when both were teenagers. Kobach said he also believes she may have "misremembered" the incident.

The Senate could vote on Kavanaugh's nomination Saturday, the same day Trump will rally with Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, and GOP congressional candidate Steve Watkins.

Kavanaugh has angrily denied the allegation.

