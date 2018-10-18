Try 1 month for 99¢
Kobach lawyer seeks to delay release of video in Kansas case

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference in Topeka, Kan. An attorney for Kobach is seeking to delay the release of a video of him being questioned in a federal voting-rights lawsuit to avoid hurting his campaign for governor. A court filing late Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, by Sue Becker draws a link between stopping the video's release and Kobach's campaign as the Republican nominee for governor. (Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)

 Thad Allton

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An attorney for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is seeking to delay the release of a video of him being questioned in a federal voting-rights lawsuit to avoid hurting his campaign for governor.

The Wichita Eagle reports a court filing late Wednesday by Sue Becker draws a link between stopping the video's release and Kobach's campaign as the Republican nominee for governor. Becker is general counsel for the secretary of state's office.

The video was played during the trial of a federal lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union against a state law requiring new voters to provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson struck down the law in June. The ACLU and Kobach's office have been sparring over the video's potential release.

———

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

