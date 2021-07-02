 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kobach representing Texas sheriffs in immigration lawsuit
0 Comments
AP

Kobach representing Texas sheriffs in immigration lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach is representing four Texas sheriffs and a law enforcement group in a federal lawsuit against President Joe Biden and his administration over a policy discouraging the deportation of some immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Kobach is seeking the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general in 2022 after failed bids for governor in 2018 and the U.S. Senate in 2020. He is a former Kansas secretary of state who built a national profile by advocating more restrictive immigration policies and advising former President Donald Trump.

He is listed as the general counsel for the Alliance for Free Citizens in a statement announcing the lawsuit's filing Thursday, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. Its website says the alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to “individual liberties, communities, families, and shared patriotic values.”

The lawsuit challenges a policy requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to get a superior's approval before attempting to deport anyone who hasn’t recently crossed the border or who isn't deemed a criminal or national security threat. The group involved in the lawsuit represents ICE officers.

The lawsuit says the policies violates federal law and increases demands on local law enforcement.

ICE argues that it's focusing limited resources on national security and public safety threats.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: US adds 850,000 jobs as economy grows

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News