Koch-affiliated group makes grassroots policy push in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio arm of the political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity is launching a grassroots effort to elevate “a higher caliber” of state legislator in the state, in hopes of pivoting the focus at the Statehouse from socially divisive topics to passing good public policy.

The “Buckeye Blueprint” initiative begins with the rebranding of AFP-Ohio's website Thursday, followed by $150,000-plus in promotions and digital outreach, the group told The Associated Press. Ads are scheduled to begin in the coming days and run through March 5.

AFP-Ohio is an affiliate of the influential political advocacy network founded by the billionaire Koch family, which has supported Republican candidates and causes.

Last year, the network notably distanced itself from conservative groups pushing government bans on the teaching of race and history in schools, however, displaying its libertarian streak.

Pressing “intellectual consistency,” the pro-corporate organization has opposed both government-imposed COVID-19 testing and vaccination mandates backed by Democrats and signed on with civil liberties groups who believe public safety can be protected without government crackdowns on public protests backed by Republicans.

The Ohio group's idea is to use momentum from the “Buckeye Blueprint” effort to build support for a package of big policy ideas that can improve the state, said state director Donovan O’Neil.

It has settled on four key policy goals, which it describes as: removing barriers to economic opportunity, driving personal options in health care, expanding educational opportunities for all and reforming the criminal justice system. More specifics would be unveiled in December.

O'Neil said the proposals stem from meetings with activists, community leaders, associations, faith leaders and elected officials held around the state since October.

The launch of the group's initiative comes the same day the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission faces a court-imposed deadline for redrawing state legislative districts.

The panel was given until midnight Thursday to pass maps of Ohio's 99 House and 33 Senate districts that meet anti-gerrymandering provisions approved by Ohio voters that aimed to reduce political polarization.

